We could finally find out what is in the full special grand jury report in Georgia election probe

A Fulton County Superior Court judge has set a deadline of Sept. 6 for anyone to raise an objection to releasing the final report of the special purpose grand jury that was the basis for the criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.

Judge Robert McBurney filed a ruling Monday saying that, as long as there were no objections to the release of the report, he would make it public on Friday, Sept. 8.

Up until this point, only a very small portion has been made public.

[TIMELINE: Fulton County grand jury investigation into potential interference in Georgia elections]

“We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 election that could result in overturning that election,” the report said.

Also, a majority of the jurors believed perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses and recommended that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seek appropriate indictments.

Willis has said they she would make the full report available at the appropriate time.

RELATED STORIES

Now that 19 people have been indicted in the case, several entities have been asking that the full report be released.

The Prosecuting Attorneys Council has asked that the full report be made public as it gets ready to appoint a special prosecutor to look into Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ possible involvement in the case.

Jones was one of 16 false electors that the indictment said broke the law when they impersonated legal electors, signed their names to a document, and illegally transmitted it to Washington.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that Jones is implicated in the indictment as “unindicted co-conspirator No. 8.”

Because of her ties to Jones’ Democratic opponent in the 2022 election, a judge barred Willis from prosecuting him.

One of the defendants indicted in the election interference case, Kenneth Chesebro, has also asked that the report be released.

“Based on court filings and media reporting, numerous witnesses were subpoenaed to testify before the SPGJ, and in fact did testify,” the court filing said. Mr. Chesebro anticipates that many of these same people will testify at his trial. Therefore, any recordings, transcripts and SPGJ reports are critical for Mr. Chesebro to obtain in order to properly prepare for trial,” a motion filed on Monday said.

So far, there have been no objections filed over the publishing of the report.

RELATED NEWS: