Could Flughafen Zürich AG’s (VTX:FHZN) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

The big shareholder groups in Flughafen Zürich AG (VTX:FHZN) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of CHF5.3b, Flughafen Zürich is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about FHZN.

View our latest analysis for Flughafen Zürich

SWX:FHZN Ownership Summary February 3rd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Flughafen Zürich?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Flughafen Zürich does have institutional investors; and they hold 32% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Flughafen Zürich’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SWX:FHZN Income Statement Export February 3rd 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Flughafen Zürich. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Flughafen Zürich

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.