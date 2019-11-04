Could New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Limited's (HKG:360) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

If you want to know who really controls New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Limited (HKG:360), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

New Focus Auto Tech Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$562m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 360.

SEHK:360 Ownership Summary, November 4th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New Focus Auto Tech Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of New Focus Auto Tech Holdings is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:360 Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in New Focus Auto Tech Holdings. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of New Focus Auto Tech Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.