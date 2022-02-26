Could Fresno County have its first Latino top sheriff in its founding in 1856?

Fresno County has never had a Latino as county sheriff since its founding in 1856.

There’s a chance that could change with Fresno Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Mark Salazar throwing his hat into the ring to succeed the retiring Sheriff Margaret Mims.

Salazar, a Fresno police veteran of more than 25 years, said “there will probably” a lot of talk about being the first Latino as Fresno County Sheriff.

“I recognize it. I embrace it. I won’t run away from it,” he said at a press conference outside the Fresno County Elections Office downtown on Friday afternoon.

“I am proud of who I am, and proud of my last name. But, I’m a sheriff for all the people.”

Salazar will face Fresno County Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni.

Mims announced her retirement after 16 years as sheriff last Friday, and the 42-year law enforcement veteran endorsed Zanoni to replace her.

Salazar said voters will determine the best person for sheriff based on “our crime-fighting efforts, and what we’ve done in our career to keep people safe.

“We will have this conversation in the community,” said Salazar, a graduate of Fresno State. “How do we engage the communities that love us and the communities that may not love us? As deputies and sheriff, how do we go to those communities and engage them?”

Salazar also pointed to his long-time involvement in police activities with youth.

“So many communities have had too much tragedy, and we’ve worked hard,” said Salazar. “We were in southwest Fresno together. We cut crime in half and reduced shootings by half.

“It was not because the police department was doing some great things; it was our partnership with the different communities and the churches. Those are key.”

Salazar said that as sheriff he will be looking for those partnerships.

Salazar, who had applied for the Fresno police chief position after Mayor Jerry Dyer had stepped down, said his desire for law enforcement came while growing up in the barrios of East Bakersfield.

Story continues

“I wanted to become a cop, which was not very popular in the neighborhood I grew up in,” said Salazar. “I knew from a very young age what I wanted to do.”

He also shook off concerns that he is a registered Democrat. Salazar traces his political party affiliation to the time his grandfather ran the 220 local chapter of the Laborers’ International Union of North America.

“As a young kid, I was with him at the breakfasts and at those meeting, and he had a big influence on my life. He was a Democrat,” said Salazar.

“Ever since then, I have identified as a Democrat,” he said. “When you look at my record, it’s a crime-fighting record. It’s a record that has kept people safe over the years.”

Salazar said he was planning to run for sheriff in 2026, but decided to enter the race when Mims announced her retirement.