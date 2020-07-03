Could The FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of UK£289m, FRP Advisory Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about FRP Advisory Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FRP Advisory Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

FRP Advisory Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see FRP Advisory Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in FRP Advisory Group. The company's CEO Geoffrey Rowley is the largest shareholder with 8.0% of shares outstanding. With 7.6% and 7.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Miton Asset Management Limited and Liontrust Investment Partners LLP are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.