How could the FTC lawsuit against Kroger impact shoppers? Here's what to know

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit on Monday to stop Kroger’s proposed $25 billion takeover of competing grocer Albertsons. Here's what's in it.

Who does the FTC lawsuit against Kroger impact?

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the FTC claimed the proposed deal would lead to increased grocery costs and depressed wages, impacting both consumers and employees.

“Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today,” said Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, in a statement. “Essential grocery store workers would also suffer under this deal, facing the threat of their wages dwindling, benefits diminishing, and their working conditions deteriorating.”

However, Kroger says the exact opposite, promising to lower prices at checkout. “Blocking Kroger’s merger with Albertsons companies will actually harm the very people the FTC purports to serve: America’s consumers and workers.”

Grocery prices already on the rise

Grocery store prices have been on a steady rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to inflation, increased demand, broken supply chains and more.

According to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, the average American household spends more than $1,000 on groceries monthly, or around $270 per week.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation at grocery stores and supermarkets has risen 24.7% since March of 2020, with overall inflation rising 20% in the same time frame.

How many Kroger locations are in Indianapolis?

According to Kroger, there are 24 locations across Indianapolis.

"Whether you prefer to shop in-store, delivery, or curbside pickup, your neighborhood Kroger offers thousands of quality products ranging from fresh produce, meats, seafood, dry goods, home supplies, health products and more. Make Kroger in Indianapolis your one-stop place to shop and save," according to the website.

What states joined the FTC lawsuit against the Kroger takeover?

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Oregon, involved eight states and the District of Columbia. The states were Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Wyoming.

Washington and Colorado filed separate lawsuits at the state level, Washington on Jan. 15 and Colorado on Feb. 14, with similar claims.

