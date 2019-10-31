Could The Future Enterprises Limited (NSE:FELDVR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Future Enterprises Limited (NSE:FELDVR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Future Enterprises is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹12b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about FELDVR.

NSEI:FELDVR Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Future Enterprises?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Future Enterprises does have institutional investors; and they hold 9.7% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Future Enterprises, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:FELDVR Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Future Enterprises. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Future Enterprises

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.