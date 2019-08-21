Could Gamida Cell Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GMDA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$120m, Gamida Cell is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GMDA.

NasdaqGM:GMDA Ownership Summary, August 21st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gamida Cell?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Gamida Cell already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 19% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gamida Cell, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:GMDA Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

Gamida Cell is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Gamida Cell

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Gamida Cell Ltd.. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than US$265k worth of shares in the US$120m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.