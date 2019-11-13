Could Gaming Innovation Group Inc.'s (OB:GIG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OB:GIG) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Gaming Innovation Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr436m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about GIG.

See our latest analysis for Gaming Innovation Group

OB:GIG Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gaming Innovation Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 21% of Gaming Innovation Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gaming Innovation Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OB:GIG Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Gaming Innovation Group. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Gaming Innovation Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.