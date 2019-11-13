Could The Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited (NSE:GANESHHOUC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited (NSE:GANESHHOUC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Ganesh Housing is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹1.7b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about GANESHHOUC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ganesh Housing?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 5.9% of Ganesh Housing. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ganesh Housing's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Ganesh Housing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Ganesh Housing

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.