Could Gen Andrade avoid prison time in the Correia case? How her new plea deal would work

Genoveva Andrade’s new plea deal looks a bit like one rejected by a federal judge last year — but only in terms of the sentence recommended: no jail time and a year of probation. But the deals are strikingly different when it comes to what she is pleading guilty to, and that could have a huge impact on her future.

On Tuesday, former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia's erstwhile right-hand woman forged a deal with federal prosecutors to end her part in the political corruption scandal that has rocked Fall River for the last three and a half years. She heads to court on March 7 at 11 a.m. to face Judge Douglas Woodlock for sentencing.

Let’s take a look at the details of Andrade's deal and what it means, and try to answer some questions left in its wake.

Genoveva Andrade and former mayor Jasiel Correia II.

The new deal: Gen Andrade makes another plea deal in Jasiel Correia corruption case to avoid prison time

What’s Andrade’s history in the Jasiel Correia corruption case?

Andrade managed both of Correia’s mayoral campaigns and served as his chief of staff from November 2017 to January 2019. The Somerset resident was arrested in September 2019, along with Correia, and faced six charges including extortion, aiding and abetting, extortion conspiracy, bribery, and lying to federal investigators. At the time, prosecutors alleged she helped Correia shake down would-be marijuana vendor Charles Saliby for $150,000 in exchange for the right to do business in Fall River; helped Correia extort a Rolex watch from co-conspirator Tony Costa in exchange for city utility work performed at one of his properties; and gave Correia nearly $23,000 derived from her salary and a city-issued stipend to keep her job. Initially, she pleaded not guilty and was released on bond.

From Icarus to Atlantic City: The most shocking moments from Jasiel Correia's sentencing

What was Andrade’s old deal?

Federal prosecutors’ initial plan was to take Correia and Andrade to trial together. In 2020, she had her case severed from his and changed her plea to guilty. Federal prosecutors and her defense forged a deal that would've had her accept responsibility for all six charges — in exchange, she would receive time served, a year of probation, and a $10,000 fine.

Story continues

In their filings, both parties acknowledged that Andrade’s offenses were serious.

“Defendant Genoveva Andrade ... has now admitted that she betrayed the citizens of Fall River, was complicit in a thoroughly corrupt administration, and lied repeatedly to federal investigators. ... There must be consequences to such egregious breaches of the public trust,” prosecutors wrote.

Take our survey: Jasiel Correia's day of justice keeps being delayed. Will he ever serve his prison term?

But prosecutors said since Andrade had no criminal history, took responsibility for the crimes, and pleaded guilty “in the middle of a global pandemic to a non-violent offense,” she should serve no jail time. They forged what's known as an 11(c)(1)(C) plea agreement — a special deal that doesn't allow the judge to change the sentence the prosecution and defense have determined.

During Andrade’s sentencing in mid-2021, Woodlock rejected the deal, saying the crimes she was pleading guilty to deserved “some incarceration.” As Andrade wept in her seat, Woodlock sent her case back to Square One.

Former mayor Jasiel Correia II, center, signs papers pertaining to his run for office with campaign manager and chief of staff Gen Andrade at right.

What is Andrade’s new deal?

In October, prosecutors dropped two of the six counts against Andrade, extortion counts pertaining to the Rolex — Correia had been found not guilty of those charges. And after a brief attempt at holding a new trial in December that was postponed when a witness came down with COVID, Andrade’s defense and prosecutors made a new deal.

Andrade is now planning to plead guilty to making false statements to federal law enforcement. Upon sentencing, prosecutors would dismiss the other three charges of extortion, aiding and abetting, extortion conspiracy and bribery. In exchange, she would receive time served, a year of probation, and a $10,000 fine — the exact same recommended sentence as before.

Daily life behind bars: Ex-mayor Jasiel Correia may be headed to prison in New Hampshire. What is it like there?

What’s the difference between the two deals?

The main difference is in the seriousness of the crimes Andrade would plead guilty to.

In the first deal, Andrade’s U.S. Sentencing Guidelines offense level was calculated as 27 — taking into account the seriousness of extortion, her position as a public official, and the large sum of money involved, it suggested a prison sentence of 70 to 87 months.

In the second deal, her offense level is calculated as 4. Making false statements is a less severe crime than extortion, and has a suggested prison sentence of zero to six months.

In both deals, Andrade ends up a convicted felon with the same sentence. But in terms of her future, the new deal offers Andrade only one black mark on her record to overcome — one relatively minor crime compared to six serious felonies.

""Rather than cut a new deal whereby she agreed to do time the government, exercising its prosecutorial discretion, has dropped the most serious charges — those that have higher offense levels — in order to make a noncustodial sentence better fit the crime," said Michael Yelnosky, professor of law at Roger Williams University.

Gen Andrade celebrates during an Election Night party for Jasiel Correia.

Jasiel Correia FAQ: Your questions about Fall River's trial of the century, answered

Why would the U.S. Attorney’s offer her this deal?

It’s not clear. In their earlier filing, the prosecutors were thorough in noting why they thought Andrade deserved a lenient sentence, based on her lack of criminal history, mentioning also that she had been immunized in exchange for testimony. Andrade did not testify in Correia’s trial.

In this filing, prosecutors did not explain themselves.

"Obviously, the government does not think she needs to do time," said Yelnosky. "We know that from the last deal."

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not responded to requests for comment.

Could the judge give her a different sentence? Could he reject the deal again?

Yes and yes. But the issue can be complicated.

This plea deal is not a C plea, meaning Woodlock is not bound by the recommended sentence in the agreement. But he is bound by the guilty plea in front of him and the relatively low severity of that crime — he can’t give her an extortion-level sentence if she’s not been convicted of extortion.

"It makes it less likely Woodlock will impose a harsher sentence, although news reports say he has a right to do so under the new agreement," Yelnosky said. "But I would not put the likelihood he will do so at 0%."

Woodlock could possibly reject this agreement again. His decision will have to be made based on the facts of the case before him and his view of the fairness of the deal.

Andrade is due back in court March 7.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Genoveva Andrade's guilty plea deal in Correia case: How it works