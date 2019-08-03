Could Generation Development Group Limited's (ASX:GDG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Generation Development Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$65m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GDG.

ASX:GDG Ownership Summary, August 3rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Generation Development Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 14% of Generation Development Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Generation Development Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:GDG Income Statement, August 3rd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Generation Development Group. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Generation Development Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.