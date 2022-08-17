Could The Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Genesis Unicorn Capital is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$112m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Genesis Unicorn Capital.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Genesis Unicorn Capital?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Genesis Unicorn Capital's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.6% of Genesis Unicorn Capital. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data suggests that Hin Weng Lui, who is also the company's President, holds the most number of shares at 21%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. The second and third largest shareholders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP and ATW SPAC Management LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.6%.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 21 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Genesis Unicorn Capital

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.. Insiders own US$25m worth of shares in the US$112m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 50% stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Genesis Unicorn Capital (at least 4 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

