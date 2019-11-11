Could Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GBCI) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Glacier Bancorp has a market capitalization of US$4.1b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GBCI.

NasdaqGS:GBCI Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Glacier Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 75% of Glacier Bancorp. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Glacier Bancorp's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:GBCI Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Glacier Bancorp. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Glacier Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.