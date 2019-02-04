Could The Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The big shareholder groups in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Global Medical REIT is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$270m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GMRE.

Check out our latest analysis for Global Medical REIT

NYSE:GMRE Ownership Summary February 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Global Medical REIT?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 35% of Global Medical REIT. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Global Medical REIT’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:GMRE Income Statement Export February 4th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Global Medical REIT. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Global Medical REIT

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.