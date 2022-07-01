Could The Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Globe International is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$174m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Globe International.

Check out our latest analysis for Globe International

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Globe International?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Globe International might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Globe International is not owned by hedge funds. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Stephen Hill (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 31% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 30% and 8.4% of the stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Peter Hill is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Globe International

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Globe International Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a AU$128m stake in this AU$174m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 12%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Globe International (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Die-hard' Nintendo fan spent over $40,000 buying stock and then asked top executives why the company won't make more of a fan-favorite series

    The person told Insider he'd "been playing Nintendo games since I was a child" and called himself a "die-hard fan."

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • 2 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    In fact, since hitting their respective highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into correction territory, down 15%, while both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, down 20% and 30%, respectively. The wild volatility and rapid market declines have weighed on investor sentiment this year. As the Nasdaq has fallen, it has taken a number of impressive growth stocks down with it, creating incredible deals in the process.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Boeing Just Can’t Get the Upper Hand Against Airbus. Why That’s No Problem.

    Airbus announced orders for jets in the A320 family from three Chinese airlines. It's a nice way for theaircraft maker to start the second half of 2022.

  • Stock Prices May Be Declining, But Resist These Temptations at All Costs

    Across the board, some of the best companies and most-followed indexes have seen their stock prices drop well into the 20% to 60% range, wiping away many of the gains they saw during the mid-2020/2021 bull market. It's easy to see your investments dropping and want to sell them before they continue to drop, but that's usually not the best approach. Volatility and bear markets in the stock market are inevitable; they've always happened, and you can bet they will continue to happen in the future.

  • Bitcoin dips below $19,000 in broad crypto sell-off as Three Arrows liquidation sends ripples through the market

    The risk asset sell-off and the liquidation of troubled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital helped drive bitcoin briefly below $19,000 as crypto losses deepened.

  • Bitcoin Drops to End Worst Quarter Since 2011, When It Was $1. What Comes Next.

    Bitcoin, the largest and oldest cryptocurrency, is headed for its biggest quarterly decline in more than a decade.

  • 5 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying

    For more than a century, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most widely followed stock index. When market volatility picks up -- as it has since the year began -- it's not uncommon for successful money managers to seek the safety of the mature stocks that comprise the Dow Jones. Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by billionaire money managers show this to be true.

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins $299M Deal to Build Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems (BAESY) clinches a modification contract to build and deliver the M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles.

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Is Bitcoin a Ponzi Scheme?

    Ever since people first began to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), skeptics have lined up to label it a Ponzi scheme. The thinking is that Bitcoin doesn't actually do anything, so the only way its value can go up is if people buy more of it and push the price up. What is a Ponzi scheme?

  • First Mover Americas: It’s Ugly in Crypto With $200M of Margin Calls, Founders Selling Homes and Comparisons to 2008

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for July 1, 2022.

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) closed the most recent trading day at $55.11, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Software Stocks for at Least 50% Upside Potential

    We saw something of a rally in the markets last week, but was it just the famous ‘dead cat’ bounce? A look at the charts might suggest that. Since the beginning of April, we seen two short rallies in an otherwise bearish trend – but the second rally was shorter than the first, with a lower peak. Market watchers are starting to wonder if the cat is done bouncing. So, how can investors ride out this hostile environment? Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan believes that software stocks, with currentl

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • Indian rupee hits record low, breaches 79-mark on dollar strength

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee plunged on Friday to mark the fourth straight session of record lows, breaking below the 79-per-dollar mark, weighed down by broad strength in the greenback and as investors retreated from the domestic share markets. The U.S. dollar remained strong against major peers due to the prospects of aggressive U.S. interest rates and fears of a widespread recession. "The rupee-dollar exchange rate will remain volatile with a depreciation bias in near term due to a widening trade deficit, foreign portfolio investment outflows and strengthening of the U.S. dollar index," economists at rating agency CRISIL wrote in a note on Friday.