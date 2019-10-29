Could Gossan Resources Limited's (CVE:GSS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Gossan Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$1.4m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GSS.

Check out our latest analysis for Gossan Resources

TSXV:GSS Ownership Summary, October 29th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gossan Resources?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Gossan Resources might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

TSXV:GSS Income Statement, October 29th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Gossan Resources. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Gossan Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.