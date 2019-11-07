Could Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat?

Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With a 1.9% yield and a five-year payment history, investors probably think Graphic Packaging Holding looks like a reliable dividend stock. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 5.4% of market capitalisation this year. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Graphic Packaging Holding for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

NYSE:GPK Historical Dividend Yield, November 7th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Graphic Packaging Holding paid out 40% of its profit as dividends. This is a middling range that strikes a nice balance between paying dividends to shareholders, and retaining enough earnings to invest in future growth. Besides, if reinvestment opportunities dry up, the company has room to increase the dividend.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Unfortunately, while Graphic Packaging Holding pays a dividend, it also reported negative free cash flow last year. While there may be a good reason for this, it's not ideal from a dividend perspective.

Is Graphic Packaging Holding's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Graphic Packaging Holding has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.87 times its EBITDA, Graphic Packaging Holding's debt burden is within a normal range for most listed companies.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 3.86 times its interest expense, Graphic Packaging Holding's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Graphic Packaging Holding's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the data, we can see that Graphic Packaging Holding has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.20 in 2014, compared to US$0.30 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.4% a year over that time.