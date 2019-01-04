Could The Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX:GRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX:GRV) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of AU$1.6m, Greenvale Energy is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GRV.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greenvale Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Greenvale Energy does have institutional investors; and they hold 24% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Greenvale Energy’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Greenvale Energy. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Greenvale Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Greenvale Energy Limited. Insiders have a AU$321k stake in this AU$1.6m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.