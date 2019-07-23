Could Høland og Setskog Sparebank's (OB:HSPG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

If you want to know who really controls Høland og Setskog Sparebank (OB:HSPG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of øre75m, Høland og Setskogrebank is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about HSPG.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Høland og Setskogrebank?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Høland og Setskogrebank, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Høland og Setskogrebank. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Høland og Setskogrebank

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Høland og Setskog Sparebank. Insiders have a øre18m stake in this øre75m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.