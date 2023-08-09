‘I could have had you’: Father of slain Rockdale County mother confronts accused killer in court

There was an emotional confrontation in court Wednesday as the parents of a murdered mother confronted her accused killer -- her husband.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington said you could feel the tension inside the courtroom as the parents of Imani Roberson confronted their son-in-law.

They told him they hope he goes to prison for the rest of his life.

Rockdale County sheriff deputies charged Donell Anderson with murder after they found the body of his wife last week.

The mother of four disappeared more than three weeks ago. Her burnt-out car was found in south Fulton County.

Tuesday, authorities charged Anderson’s brother, Cedarius Glaze, with arson, the concealment of a dead body and evidence tampering.

In a surprise decision, the judge allowed the Roberson’s parents to take the stand and speak directly to Anderson.

