Could The Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Hamborner REIT has a market capitalization of €772m, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about HAB.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hamborner REIT?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Hamborner REIT already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 32% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hamborner REIT's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hamborner REIT is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Hamborner REIT

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Hamborner REIT AG. As individuals, the insiders collectively own €30m worth of the €772m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.