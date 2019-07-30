Could Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat?

Is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With only a two-year payment history, and a 2.3% yield, investors probably think Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is not much of a dividend stock. While it may not look like much, if earnings are growing it could become quite interesting. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

NYSE:HBB Historical Dividend Yield, July 30th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 23% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Last year, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

Is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has net debt of 2.56 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 8.80 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

We update our data on Hamilton Beach Brands Holding every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. The dividend has not fluctuated much, but with a relatively short payment history, we can't be sure this is sustainable across a full market cycle. During the past two-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.34 in 2017, compared to US$0.36 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time.