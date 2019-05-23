What Could This New Handheld System Mean for the Future of Gaming?

From Popular Mechanics

Think you've seen the last of handheld gaming systems? Then you haven't met the Playdate .

It’s a brand-new handheld video game system in line with the classic Game Boy or Game Gear, only it’s being manufactured by Panic, a developer and publisher that previously worked on iOS software and video games like Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game.

Borne of Panic's desire to "do something new," the Playdate is meant for those of us who agree with the company's stance that "nothing's surprising anymore." The handheld is meant as something "unexpected and beautiful" that "adds a little brightness to your life."

It looks to be equipped to do just that, especially in the looks department. The Playdate is an eye-catching kind of yellow that you'd expect from a school bus or a construction worker's hard hat. Plus, the simple fact that it exists is surprising enough in the gaming ecosystem we’re living in now.

The Playdate is sized perfectly to fit in your pocket, and includes Wi-Fi, USB-C, Bluetooth, and a headphone jack-unlike most smartphones these days. Interestingly enough, Panic opted for a black-and-white 2.7-inch Sharp LCD screen with a resolution of 400 x 240, featuring high reflectivity and no backlight for a "crystal-clear image." The Playdate dares to stay monochromatic in a world of eye-popping color and high-res graphics, giving it something of a rebellious image in light of the tech specs it could be capable of. And that’s refreshing in several ways.

According to Panic, the publisher worked to build every single aspect of the system from scratch, including its own unique Playdate OS, a full-featured SDK that supports both C and Lua development, a Mac-based simulator and debugger, and additional mechanics that haven't even been unveiled yet. The company then enlisted Stockholm-based Teenage Engineering to collaborate in a bid to give the Playdate its unique aesthetic. Teenage actually came up with one of its most intriguing details: the crank.

The crank isn't meant to power the device, but to instead act as an analog controller that flips out for use within the games created for the Playdate itself. Of all the handheld gaming systems over the past few decades, we've never seen anything like it before-and that makes it even more exciting.

Panic called on one of the best possible creators to engineer a unique game that could be used with the crank: Keita Takahashi, the creator of the cult hit Katamari Damacy (one of the 20 classic PlayStation games we'd love to see as a movie).

Takahashi will debut Crankin's Time Travel Adventure as part of the Playdate's first season of games. Players will use the crank to control the flow of time as it moves back and forth to guide Crankin' to his date Crankette while avoiding a series of obstacles that aren't affected by the manipulation of time.

The first season of 12 "secret games" will be delivered to players one at a time each week and include games from indie developers like Bennett Foddy, Shaun Inman, and Zach Gage in addition to Takahashi. The games are kept a complete surprise until they're available on the device. Panic hopes to continue creating seasons or an additional game store to purchase titles depending on interest.

Our take: The Playdate is great news for gamers looking for an alternative innovation fix in the handheld realm. Right now, Nintendo is the only major company with a true handheld gaming system in a smartphone-dominated world. Unfortunately, Sony jumped ship on the PS Vita and PSP before it, and the Nintendo DS and 3DS systems have been replaced by the Switch.