Could The Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
Hansen Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$575m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Hansen Technologies.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hansen Technologies?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Hansen Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hansen Technologies's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hansen Technologies. The company's CEO Andrew Hansen is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.6% and 5.3% of the stock.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 17 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Hansen Technologies
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Hansen Technologies Limited. Insiders have a AU$111m stake in this AU$575m business. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 48% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over HSN. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hansen Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hansen Technologies that you should be aware of.
