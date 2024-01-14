It could happen to anyone, SC man says after winning lottery game’s grand prize

A Midlands man’s decision to buy a lottery ticket during a recent stop for gas in Lexington County turned out to be a very profitable one. After winning a $200,000 jackpot on a Bonus 9s scratch-off ticket the man can now afford to keep his gas tank full for a long time.

What turned out to be the six-figure winning lottery ticket was sold for $5 at the Jet Fuels gas station/convenience store on the Charleston Highway in West Columbia, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

The man told officials that buying the winning ticket could have happened to anyone, but he’s glad it happened to him, according to the release.

The man didn’t reveal his plans for spending his newfound windfall.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning the $200,000 top prize in the Bonus 9s game were 1-in-720,000, according to the release. Two of the game’s four top prize-winning tickets remain unclaimed, according to the lottery website.

The Jet Fuels store received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the release.