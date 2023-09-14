‘If this could happen to her, it can happen to anybody’: Friend remembers Columbia woman killed in alleged domestic violence incident

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Carole Anne Coleman was the last person long-time friend Dean Baxter thought would be an alleged domestic violence murder victim.

“This is someone who was beautiful, was highly educated, was highly intelligent, was from prominent family. If this could happen to her, it can happen to anybody,” Baxter said.

According to Columbia police, at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic violence call and when they arrived to the home, they found Coleman dead and James Davidson Jr. with several self-inflicted wounds.

Davidson was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and police said once he is released, he will be arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death.

Police said Coleman and Davidson had a “lengthy history” of domestic violence on file.

Baxter remembers a few years back when Coleman said she was having issues with a “roommate”, so he offered her a place to stay at a property his family owns. He said she only stayed there for a couple weeks before going back.

“She never alluded to the roommate being a boyfriend. I suspected that that might be the case, but I know at the time her car was being worked on, and actually took her back to the house that she went back to, and so after I saw the story, I looked up and that’s where she was murdered,” Baxter said.

Baxter described Coleman as someone who was elegant, stylish, and graceful. He remembered she won Columbia’s Mule Day Pageant in the 1990s and believes she should have been named Miss America one day.

“She’s somebody that if she was your…if you were her friend, she was going to be there for you. It was a sincere, a sincere person,” Baxter said. “She kind of glittered.”

He worries it is those poised and polished characteristics that made it so hard for him to see any potential pain she was going through.

“She had a lot more living to do,” he said.

Anyone with information that will help with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, the department’s 24-hour dispatch at 931-388-2727, the department’s SAFE Tip email at SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.Com, or Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900.

If you are in danger, need to speak to an advocate, or have general questions about domestic violence, you can call YWCA’s 24-hour Crisis & Support Helpline at 1-800-334-4628 or text the organization at 615-983-5170.

