Could The HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

HEICO is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$14b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HEI.

NYSE:HEI Ownership Summary, November 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HEICO?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 75% of HEICO. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see HEICO's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:HEI Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in HEICO. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of HEICO

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.