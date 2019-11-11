Could Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE:HOV) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

If you want to know who really controls Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Hovnanian Enterprises is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$136m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about HOV.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hovnanian Enterprises?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 23% of Hovnanian Enterprises. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Hovnanian Enterprises, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hovnanian Enterprises. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Hovnanian Enterprises

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.