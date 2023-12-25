Could Hybrid Aircraft Be the Future of Air Travel?

An English company has an aircraft it hopes will revolutionize air travel. Hybrid Air Vehicles has added helium with four powerful engines, then encased them in strong but lightweight metal. The CEO calls it “a hybrid aircraft.” The aircrafts will initially be used for short jaunts of up to 250 miles, and will have seating for 100 passengers. But the speeds will barely top freeway traffic at 80 miles per hour. By the end of 2029, the company hopes to be welcoming passengers on board.

