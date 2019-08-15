Could IBEX Technologies Inc.'s (CVE:IBT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of IBEX Technologies Inc. (CVE:IBT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

IBEX Technologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$2.5m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IBT.

TSXV:IBT Ownership Summary, August 15th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IBEX Technologies?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of IBEX Technologies, for yourself, below.

TSXV:IBT Income Statement, August 15th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in IBEX Technologies. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of IBEX Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.