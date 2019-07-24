Could IBI Group Inc.'s (TSE:IBG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

IBI Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$192m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about IBG.

TSX:IBG Ownership Summary, July 24th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IBI Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

IBI Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 22% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of IBI Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:IBG Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in IBI Group. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of IBI Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in IBI Group Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CA$2.8m worth of the CA$192m company. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.