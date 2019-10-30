Could The iCar Asia Limited (ASX:ICQ) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in iCar Asia Limited (ASX:ICQ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

iCar Asia is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$123m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ICQ.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About iCar Asia?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that iCar Asia does have institutional investors; and they hold 16% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of iCar Asia, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in iCar Asia. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of iCar Asia

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in iCar Asia Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$4.7m worth of stock in the AU$123m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.