Could Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj’s (HEL:ILK2S) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj (HEL:ILK2S) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of €95m, Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ILK2S.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.