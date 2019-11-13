Could Immuron Limited's (ASX:IMC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Immuron is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$24m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IMC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Immuron?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Immuron already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 27% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Immuron, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Immuron is not owned by hedge funds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Immuron

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Immuron Limited. Insiders own AU$3.4m worth of shares in the AU$24m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.