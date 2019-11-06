Could India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited's (NSE:IMPAL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited (NSE:IMPAL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

India Motor Parts and Accessories is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹8.2b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IMPAL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About India Motor Parts and Accessories?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 19% of India Motor Parts and Accessories. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at India Motor Parts and Accessories's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 8.4% of India Motor Parts and Accessories shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of India Motor Parts and Accessories

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.