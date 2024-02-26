Could Indiana see record-breaking temps again in February? Flip-flops, shorts optional

The National Weather Service of Indianapolis has nothing but good news for you on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Plenty of sunshine with unseasonably warm temperatures on the horizon.

Tuesday? Well, that's another day entirely.

Here's what you need to know:

What's the weather today in Indianapolis, Indiana? Is it going to rain?

Break out those sunglasses, because there will be plenty of sunshine and unusually warm temperatures taking over the day on Monday, Feb. 26, according to NWS. Temperatures will likely fall short of 70 degrees and top out around 4 p.m. this afternoon.

There's a 30% chance of showers rolling in Monday evening and overnight. Winds will increase overnight, coming from the south between 10 to 18 mph. Temps will remain warm overnight in the mid to high 50s.

What's the temperature today near me?

NWS-Indianapolis forecast models show a potential record-high of 69 degrees headed for the city, as temperatures are expected to range between the mid-60s to low-70s.

High temperatures on Today will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s across central #inwx. These will be record or near record temperatures for portions of the area, such as #Indy where the record high temperature of 68 may be broken. pic.twitter.com/cEDptq2QAn — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 26, 2024

What's the weather tomorrow in Indianapolis, Indiana? Is it going to rain?

Indianapolis residents will likely need to break out an umbrella Tuesday, Feb. 27, and potentially a weighted ball and chain, according to NWS. A thunderstorm may be possible around 4 a.m.

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast, as clouds and a south southwest breeze come into play. Winds will run between 14 to 20 mph with gusts hitting 30 mph. The hazardous weather outlook warns of lightning and small hail.

Winds continue to climb in the evening as rain and even a thunderstorm is possible at an 80% chance of precipitation. Winds will blow between 18 to 26 mph with gusts topping out around 39 mph.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach around half an inch.

What's the temperature tomorrow near me?

The record-high minimum temperature for Tuesday, Feb. 27, in Indianapolis is 51 and was set in 1876, according to NWS. A new record is expected with temperatures not expected to fall below 57 degrees.

Highs for Tuesday are expected to run around the upper 60s to lower 70s, with the latest model predicting a high of 70 degrees.

February has been an unusually warm month in 2024. NWS reported that Indianapolis came very close to breaking the record high temperature of 66 degrees on Feb. 9.

Indianapolis tied the record, which was last set in 1894 and again in 1943. The record is expected to fall later today.

