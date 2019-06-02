Michael Peck

Could India's New Aircraft Carrier Have British 'DNA' (And F-35s)?

India’s two existing carriers use a Short-Takeoff But Arrested Recovery, or STOBAR, system in which short-takeoff aircraft are launched off a ski jump flight deck, but are recovered using arresting wires like an American carrier. While simpler and cheaper than CATOBAR, it requires aircraft to be lighter and carry less payload.

Will India’s next aircraft carrier be a British design?

British defense contractor BAE Systems is offering a Queen Elizabeth-class design as a contender for India’s third aircraft carrier, which will be built in India.

“BAE Systems has begun discussions with India regarding the potential for basing development of the second Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-2) project on the successful Queen Elizabeth Class design,” said a BAE statement. “The design is adaptable to offer either ski jump or catapult launch and can be modified to meet Indian Navy and local industry requirements.”

India currently operates one aircraft carrier, the 45,000-ton Vikramaditya, which is actually the former Soviet carrier Admiral Gorshkov. That ship has been plagued by engine problems as well as reliability issues with its MiG-29K fighters.

