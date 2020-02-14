Could Iran Take Down This Plane in a War with Trump?

Key Point: Just because a threat can be defeated does not mean it is necessarily wise to do so.

Iran’s military planners face an unenviable military challenge: preparing defenses against air attacks from the most formidable air forces on the planet.

The once-formidable Iranian Air Force, starved of spare parts for its 1970s-era American-built fighters, is unlikely to effectively challenge U.S. air superiority. Instead, Iran has doubled down on a diverse array of surface-to-air missile (SAMs) systems in its Air Defense Force (IRIADF) as well as the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Together, these form an integrated air defense system that can tackle threats approaching at different ranges, speeds and altitudes, aided by powerful over-the-horizon surveillance radar described in this article.

Iran maintains numerous SAM systems imported from the United States and Europe half a century ago, but lacks access to spare parts and new missiles. Tehran has been able to acquire modest numbers of SAMs from China and Russia.

Therefore, to fill in the quantity and modernity gap, Iranian engineers have studiously reverse-engineered and produced modernized domestic variants of the older systems.

Initial Iranian spinoffs are often direct clones. But in the last decade, the Persian spinoffs feature significant improvements including increased range, digital fire control systems and electro-optical fire control systems that provide a short-range backup if their radars are jammed.

Arguably, the easiest way to understand the various Iranian SAMs is by identifying which foreign SAM system they’re evolved from and which layer air defense system they belong to.

Complicating matters is that Iran tends to use one name for the missile, and a different one for the system of radars and launchers that launch the missile. Furthermore, Iran’s more modern launch systems tend to be designed to launch multiple types of missiles.

The Top Layer

Long-range SAMs can track attackers from long distances, threaten non-agile aircraft over a hundred miles away and at high altitudes, and potentially knock down ballistic missiles.

The S-300

The road-mobile radar-guided S-300PMU-2 ‘Favorit’ was Russia’s premier air defense system until succeeded by the S-400. It can engage up to thirty-six aircraft simultaneously up to 120 miles away using a mix of long-and medium-range missiles.

How Iran got them: In 2007 ordered five batteries of S-300PMU1s, but sanctions compelled Pres. Medvedev to cancel delivery in 2010—though Iran still managed to acquire a 30N6 radar and components

The Iranian Spinoff: In 2011, Tehran announced it would make its ‘own’ S-300—the Bavar-373, which uses the Say’yad-3 or 4 missiles derived from American Standard missile. The Bavar 373 supposedly has a range of 155 miles. You can read more about the system in this earlier article.

In 2015, Russia also delivered four S-300PMU2 batteries following Iran’s accession to the JCPOA nuclear deal, currently deployed in Tehran, Isfahan and Bushehr.

Other Notable Assets: Iran has thirty Soviet-era S-200 Vega-E (SA-5) long-range missile systems on heavy fixed launchers deployed at Tehran, Bandar Abbas, Hamadan and Esfahan. Though dated, they have a range of 150 miles and a blistering maximum speed of Mach 6, and have been modernized to the Fajr-8 and Gareh standards with solid-state electronics and increased range.

The Middle Layer

Medium range surface-to-air missiles can threaten airspace within a few dozen miles, and are effective against agile and high-flying aircraft.

The Standard Missile

The RIM-66 SM-1MR was a medium-range canister-launched surface-to-air missile system installed on U.S. Navy warships beginning in the late 1960s, with a range of twenty-two miles.

How Iran got them: The U.S. sold SM-1 missiles to the Iranian Navy prior to the Revolution

Iranian Spinoff: In 2013, Iran unveiled the Sayyad-2 (“Hunter”), which is visibly evolved from the SM-1, and very fast with a maximum speed of Mach 4.5 and range of forty-six miles. It can be fired from the truck-mobile Talaash (“Endeavour”) and Khordad-15 air defense systems, which can engage six targets simultaneously. The latter downed a U.S. RQ-4N drone in June 2019 using a Sayyad-2C.