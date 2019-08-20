Could IRCE S.p.A.'s (BIT:IRC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of IRCE S.p.A. (BIT:IRC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

IRCE is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €49m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about IRC.

View our latest analysis for IRCE

BIT:IRC Ownership Summary, August 20th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IRCE?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of IRCE, for yourself, below.

BIT:IRC Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in IRCE. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of IRCE

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of IRCE S.p.A.. Insiders own €5.7m worth of shares in the €49m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.