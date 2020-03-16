'We could be Italy': US Surgeon General says country needs to get 'aggressive' like South Korea and China to fight coronavirus pandemic

Medical personnel work inside one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the hospital of Brescia, Northern Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday warned the US could face a similar situation to that of the one in Italy without "aggressive" actions like those taken by South Korea.

Italy has had the largest COVID-19 outbreak outside of China, with more than 1,800 deaths so far.

Adams reiterated that the best way to prevent the spread was by washing your hands and avoiding people who are ill.

"We have a choice to make as a nation," he said.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday warned that the US could suffer the same fate as Italy as both countries grapple with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a choice to make as a nation," Adams said in an appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends." "Do we want to go the direction of South Korea and really be aggressive and lower our mortality rates, or do we want to go the direction of Italy?"

Adams said current US statistics mirror those seen Italy just a few weeks ago and put the US at a "critical infection point" for how to deal with the pandemic moving forward as more cases and deaths continue in the country. The US has reported at least 70 deaths and more than 4,000 cases.

"When you look at the projections, there's every chance that we could be Italy," Adams said.

Italy has dealt with the most serious outbreak outside of China, where the virus is believed to have originated near the end of 2019. According to Al Jazeera, Italy reported some 368 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll there to 1,809. There are at least 24,747 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Italy, a country with a population of about 60 million, about a fifth of the US population.

There have been concerns that the US could face a similar situation, particularly that a sharp rise in cases could overwhelm its healthcare system.

Adams added there is hope that a vaccine could be helpful in the future should it be developed though it likely won't be helpful in this particular outbreak. He reiterated that the best ways to avoid further spread are washing hands and social distancing, particularly from individuals who are sick.

Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since last week, and US states are taking similar measures

Italy last week entered a nationwide lockdown following a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases. Only pharmacies and grocery stores remain open in the country and nonessential social interactions have been prohibited.

While there have been no such nationwide plans in the US yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged the cancellation of any event with more than 50 people. States like Ohio, Illinois, and Washington, have ordered all bars, restaurants, and public spaces to close.

Experts hope pursuing these policies will help "flatten the curve," to prevent the outbreak from lasting over a longer period of time and avoid a dangerous spike in cases that could overwhelm doctors and hospitals. In Italy, doctors have had to choose which patients receive life-saving medical attention due to shortages in necessary equipment and space.

South Korea has had success in keeping its COVID-19 death rate low, in part due to the rigorous testing of its citizens. The US testing strategy has so far been plagued with delays and errors.

Adams said he hoped if the US takes more actions to limit the spread, similar to those done in China and South Korea, "maybe in about six to eight weeks we'll get over the majority of the pain, we will have flattened the curve, and we can start to slowly get back to life as normal."

At least two emergency room doctors in the US have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in critical condition, according to The New York Times. Forty-seven employees at a nursing home in Washington State where an outbreak occurred have tested positive for COVID-19.

Adams has frequently appeared on television and at White House press briefings to give the public information about the US response to the virus. He previously discouraged the general population from panic-buying surgical masks over fears it would create a shortage among healthcare workers.

