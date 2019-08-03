Could J.K. Cement Limited's (NSE:JKCEMENT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

If you want to know who really controls J.K. Cement Limited (NSE:JKCEMENT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹74b, J.K. Cement is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about JKCEMENT.

Check out our latest analysis for J.K. Cement

NSEI:JKCEMENT Ownership Summary, August 3rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About J.K. Cement?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

J.K. Cement already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 25% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of J.K. Cement, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:JKCEMENT Income Statement, August 3rd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in J.K. Cement. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of J.K. Cement

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.