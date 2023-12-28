Could Jackson see snow, freezing weather around New Year's Eve, New Year's Day? See forecast

As 2023 comes to an end, cold patterns are expected to continue in Jackson.

Jackson residents can expect sunny skies with a high of nearly 63 degrees on New Year's Eve, according to the latest forecast from the Jackson National Weather Service. There is also a chance of widespread frost anticipated before 7 a.m.

When the countdown to the new year begins, temperatures will drop near 42 degrees in Jackson. The Jackson NWS said there is a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

On New Year’s Day, temperature during the day is expected to reach a high of 53 degrees, according to the Jackson NWS. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

As midnight approaches on New Year's Day, the temperature is expected to fall to a low of near 29 degrees with mostly clear skies.

A sudden heavy bout of snow and frozen rain makes visibility low on MS Hwy. 463 in Madison, Miss., with temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021.

David Cox, lead meteorologist at the Jackson National Weather Service, said most of the expected rainfall coming through the holiday period should dry up. He said the service is not anticipating any wintry weather as of now.

"We basically already had a widespread frost freeze earlier in the year that probably caused issues for plants. For plants that are vulnerable, you may need to keep an eye out to protect those. Also, for your family and friends make sure you have means to stay warm," Cox said. "We're not having issues in terms of hard freeze where we're going to get below freezing each day, so there are no concerns with issues with pipes."

This New Year’s holiday Jackson won’t come close to breaking any weather records.

The warmest New Year’s Eve on record in Jackson happened in 2021, when temperatures reached 83 degrees, according to data from the Jackson NWS. The coldest New Year’s Eve happened in 1983, when temperatures dipped to 10 degrees.

The record for warmest temperature on New Year’s Day in Jackson was 85 degrees, which occurred in 2022. The record for coldest temperature is 17 degrees, which happened in 2018, according to the Jackson NWS data.

