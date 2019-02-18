Could The JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX:JCS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you want to know who really controls JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX:JCS), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

JCurve Solutions is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$8.2m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about JCS.

See our latest analysis for JCurve Solutions

ASX:JCS Ownership Summary, February 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JCurve Solutions?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of JCurve Solutions is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

ASX:JCS Income Statement, February 18th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in JCurve Solutions. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of JCurve Solutions