Could The JITF Infralogistics Limited (NSE:JITFINFRA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of JITF Infralogistics Limited (NSE:JITFINFRA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

JITF Infralogistics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹443m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about JITFINFRA.

View our latest analysis for JITF Infralogistics

NSEI:JITFINFRA Ownership Summary January 3rd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JITF Infralogistics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that JITF Infralogistics does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.5% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of JITF Infralogistics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:JITFINFRA Income Statement Export January 3rd 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in JITF Infralogistics. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of JITF Infralogistics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.