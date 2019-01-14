Could Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited’s (HKG:184) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (HKG:184) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$1.7b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 184.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 8.1% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong). Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.