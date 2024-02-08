What could Keir Starmer U-turn on next?

Keir Starmer has pledged to ban new North Sea oil drilling if Labour wins power at the next election - House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Labour’s decision to scrap its £28 billion green investment plan has raised questions over whether it might U-turn on some of its other flagship policies.

Here, The Telegraph takes a look at some of the plans that could be at risk.

House of Lords

Labour’s pledge to abolish the House of Lords looks set to be scaled back, with a thorough overhaul planned instead.

The party’s National Policy Forum backed the proposals to scrap the House entirely and replace it with a new elected chamber last year.

But insiders have suggested the plans could be delayed, if not abandoned altogether.

According to the Financial Times, the reforms have been put on the back burner, with officials reporting the upper house will not be axed in Labour’s first five years after all.

One source told the newspaper that Sir Keir Starmer “really does believe that the second chamber needs reform and needs to reflect the nations and regions”, but “the first-term priorities are going to be economic”.

Separately, an insider suggested Labour would not “get rid of” the House.

They said: “We’re not going to go around saying the House of Lords is crap, let’s get rid of it… We need to look at how it combines with reform more generally. We don’t want to be picking on one group of people, it’s about the overall system.”

Palestine

Labour’s official position is to “work alongside international partners” to recognise the state of Palestine alongside Israel, as part of a drive towards a “negotiated two-state solution”.

And Sir Keir has insisted there is “no risk” of Labour re-adopting Jeremy Corbyn’s pledge to recognise Palestinian statehood on “day one”.

But David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, has said the party would consider acting unilaterally at some stage – which would be a departure from its collaborative approach.

He told the Financial Times this is “not beyond contemplation” and “we would have to see where the ground lies if we win the election”.

It comes as Sir Keir has faced fierce criticism from some of his own MPs over his stance on the conflict in the Middle East.

Non-doms

Reports suggest Labour might water down its pledge to abolish non-dom tax breaks as it has downgraded the amount of cash it expects to raise from the policy.

Research cited by the party at the time it made the promise suggested it could raise as much as £3.2 billion per year. But this analysis has been updated to consider how the tax status might be reformed – including by allowing it to apply for a more limited period, according to The Times.

The calculations from the London School of Economics suggest this would raise £2 billion per year instead.

Oil and gas ban

In a key dividing line with the Tories, Labour has pledged to ban new North Sea oil drilling if it wins power at the next election.

The drive is part of its plan to make the UK a net zero carbon emitter by 2050. Existing licences, however, will not be overturned, meaning some drilling will continue for many years to come.

The pledge could potentially be watered down further if Sir Keir concedes to pressure from trade unionists who are concerned about the plans.

Gary Smith, the general secretary of the GMB union, which gives money to Labour, confronted him over the policy at a private meeting last month, warning it would undermine national security.

The union’s arguments echo those being made publicly by the Conservatives, who have frequently attacked the policy.

Upgrading 19 million homes

Part of the £28 billion fund appears to have been earmarked for upgrading 19 million homes over a decade to save on energy costs.

The scheme, to be launched in Labour’s first year in office, would aim to cut bills and create “thousands of good jobs” for electricians, engineers and construction workers across the country.

In its mission document, the party said this would be underpinned by public spending on home energy “ramping up to £6 billion annual investment in the second half of the parliament at the latest, in line with our Green Prosperity Plan”.

“This will create over 200,000 jobs in every part of the country, as well as up to 300,000 more indirect jobs,” it added.

GB Energy

Another potential casualty of the £28 billion U-turn is Labour’s plan for a publicly-owned energy company to invest in “clean and cheap homegrown power” such as wind, tidal, solar and nuclear.

GB Energy would be established in Labour’s first year, when the party has promised to set out its “strategic remit and investment framework”, while preparing an initial portfolio of energy projects.

The plan is for the firm to be “capitalised by investment over the course of parliament until it is a self-sustaining entity”.

For its first major programme, Labour has committed up to £600 million in funding for local authorities and up to £400 million annually for low-interest community loans.

National Wealth Fund

Also on the green agenda, Labour has vowed to establish an £8 billion National Wealth Fund to scale up investment in “industries of the future”.

The idea is to channel public money into clean energy sources to crowd in further investment from the private sector.

Its original portfolio of investments, set out at Labour’s annual conference in 2022, include £1.8 billion over the course of the parliament to upgrade Britain’s ports, so they are “renewable-ready”.

The party has also pledged to channel up to £500 million into green hydrogen manufacturing – again, over the parliament as a whole – and invest £3 billion in transitioning the steel industry over a decade.

An additional £1 billion and £2 billion over the course of the parliament will go towards “decarbonising industrial clusters in every corner of the country” and “breaking the ground for new gigafactories to ensure the future of our automotive industry”, respectively.

Labour says the fund will negotiate equity stakes in return for those investments

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.