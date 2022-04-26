Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes

Conceptual image of meteoroids delivering nucleobases
Will Dunham
·3 min read

By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A fresh examination of meteorites that landed in the United States, Canada and Australia is bolstering the notion that such objects may have delivered to Earth early in its history chemical ingredients vital for the advent of life.

Scientists previously had detected on these meteorites three of the five chemical components needed to form DNA, the molecule that carries genetic instructions in living organisms, and RNA, the molecule crucial for controlling the actions of genes. Researchers said on Tuesday they have now identified the final two after fine-tuning the way they analyzed the meteorites.

Unlike in previous work, the methods used this time were more sensitive and did not use strong acids or hot liquid to extract the five components, known as nucleobases, according to astrochemist Yasuhiro Oba of Hokkaido University's Institute of Low Temperature Science in Japan, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

Nucleobases are nitrogen-containing compounds crucial in forming DNA's characteristic double-helix structure.

Confirmation of an extraterrestrial origin of a complete set of nucleobases found in DNA and RNA buttresses the theory that meteorites could have been an important source of organic compounds necessary for the emergence of Earth's first living organisms, according to astrobiologist and study co-author Danny Glavin of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

Scientists have been seeking to better understand the events that unfolded on Earth that enabled various chemical compounds to come together in a warm watery setting to form a living microbe able to reproduce itself. The formation of DNA and RNA would be an important milestone as these molecules essentially contain the instructions to build and operate living organisms.

"There is still much to learn about the chemical steps that led to the origin of life on Earth - the first self-replicating system," Glavin said. "This research certainly adds to the list of chemical compounds that would have been present in the early Earth's prebiotic (existing before the emergence of life) soup."

The researchers examined material from three meteorites - one that fell in 1950 near the town of Murray in the U.S. state of Kentucky, one that fell in 1969 near the town of Murchison in Australia's Victoria state, and one that fell in 2000 near Tagish Lake in Canada's British Columbia province.

All three are classified as carbonaceous chondrites, made of rocky material thought to have formed early in the solar system's history. They are carbon-rich, with the Murchison and Murray meteorites containing about 2% organic carbon by weight and the Tagish Lake meteorite containing about 4% organic carbon. Carbon is a primary constituent of organisms on Earth.

"All three meteorites contain a very complex mixture of organic molecules, most of which have not yet been identified," Glavin said.

Earth formed roughly 4.5 billion years ago. In its infancy, it was pelted by meteorites, comets and other material from space. The planet's first organisms were primitive microbes in the primordial seas, and the earliest-known fossils are marine microbial specimens dating to roughly 3.5 billion years ago, though there are hints of life in older fossils.

The two nucleobases, called cytosine and thymine, newly identified in the meteorites may have eluded detection in previous examinations because they possess a more delicate structure than the other three, the researchers said.

The five nucleobases would not have been the only chemical compounds necessary for life. Among other things needed were: amino acids, which are components of proteins and enzymes; sugars, which are part of the DNA and RNA backbone; and fatty acids, which are structural components of cell membranes.

"The present results may not directly elucidate the origin of life on the Earth," Oba said, "but I believe that they can improve our understanding of the inventory of organic molecules on the early Earth before the onset of life."

(Reporting by Will Dunham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

    Three rich businessmen returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort Monday, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked NASA’s debut as a B&B host. Flying back in a SpaceX capsule, they splashed down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast to close out a 17-day tour that cost them $55 million apiece. “Welcome back to planet Earth," radioed SpaceX Mission Control from Southern California.

  • Why are Sudan's Janjaweed on the attack again in Darfur?

    Two decades since the conflict began, deadly raids by Arab militia are becoming more frequent.

  • New Greyhound stop at Knoxville gas station leaves riders out in the elements

    Knoxville passengers are now dropped off and picked up at a Marathon gas station and convenience store instead of the Old City indoor terminal.

  • Stitt signs lucrative 'Project Ocean' incentive proposal to attract major manufacturer

    If Oklahoma lands the deal, the state could be home to the second-largest manufacturing facility in North America.

  • FAA, airlines will meet to discuss flight disruptions in Florida as travel booms

    The Federal Aviation Administration will meet with major U.S. airline staff next month to discuss ways to improve the flow of air traffic to and from Florida.

  • Bitcoin Pullback Deepens, Support at $37K

    Bitcoin (BTC) extended its pullback, although support at $37,500 could stabilize the down move. There is risk of a breakdown in price, especially if momentum signals remain negative.

  • Sloppy Russian Propaganda Says Nazi Assassins Owned The Sims 3

    Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) released a series of photos on Monday, reportedly showing the belongings of a group of “Nazi Assassins” who had been plotting to murder Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov. It is a very funny series of photos, for a number of reasons.

  • Antisemitic incidents reached 'disturbing' record in New Jersey, ADL says

    Anti-Jewish acts surged in May 2021 in particular, coinciding with escalating conflict in the Middle East, the Anti-Defamation League said.

  • State to seek death penalty for man charged with Daytona Beach couple’s murder

    Jean Macean is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon while acting with premeditation in the killings of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, according to an indictment.

  • Sanctions on Russian oligarch donors hit Israel institutions

    Billionaire Moshe Kantor has severed his longstanding ties to Tel Aviv University — joining a growing list of Russian Jewish oligarchs who have scaled back their philanthropic activities after coming under international sanctions for their ties to President Vladimir Putin. The sanctions have shaken up the world of Jewish philanthropy, which relies heavily on deep-pocketed donors like Kantor, and forced a number of prominent organizations to abruptly end partnerships with their benefactors since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Russian rouble hits near 2-year high vs euro

    The rouble was 3% stronger against the dollar at 73.17, hovering around levels seen before Feb. 24, when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine. Movements in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls imposed by the central bank because it lost the ability to support the rouble through FX interventions after Western sanctions froze nearly half of the country's reserves. The currency was supported by a record 3 trillion roubles ($40.25 billion) that companies are due to pay in taxes this month, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.

  • Africa’s Richest Man Is Betting $21 Billion on Oil and Fertilizer

    (Bloomberg) -- When Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, decided to construct a refinery in southern Nigeria on a plot of swampland almost half the size of Manhattan, he turned to a man who’s helped him transform a small trading company into an industrial empire spanning the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkr

  • SpaceX Axiom-1 private ISS mission concludes with splashdown off the coast of Jacksonville

    The Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashed down Monday afternoon concluding SpaceX's Axiom-1, the world's first all-private mission to the ISS.

  • Here’s the NASA Backpack That Will Keep Astronauts Alive on the Moon

    NASA/Michael ZanettiWhile you might take a water bottle and a few granola bars on your next hiking trip, astronauts walking on the moon need to be a bit more prepared. That’s why NASA has developed a new high-tech backpack for future lunar explorers.The Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK) is armed with a mobile scanner that can create a 3D map of the terrain around the wearer. Utilizing the same technology that helps smart cars avoid crashing, the backpack will give astronauts

  • How nature itself could help quash the quagga mussel invasion on the Colorado River

    They've tried scrubbing them off, power washing boats and running chlorine through pipes, but the quagga mussels have persisted.

  • Moon rocket to return to VAB for repairs ahead of ‘wet dress rehearsal’

    NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket is set to make its way back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to begin repairs in preparation for next week’s wet dress rehearsal.

  • Commercial crew heads home from space station

    The first commercial crew to visit the space station is targeting splashdown off the coast of Jacksonville.

  • This Might Be the Start of a Hydrogen Fuel Revolution

    Christophe PapkeElectrifying our energy sources is key to saying goodbye to greenhouse gasses. But renewable electricity has its downsides: Getting it from the environment can be finicky (the sun isn’t always shining), and batteries are often made with non-renewable materials like lithium and have a limited energy storage capacity.Enter hydrogen fuel technology, which researchers believe has a greater energy potential than conventional batteries. The fuel cells convert hydrogen, the most abundan

  • Revisiting the final flight of the space shuttle Enterprise

    Space shuttle Enterprise, riding on the back of the NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, lands at JFK International Airport, Friday, April 27, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) April 27, 2012, marked the final flight for the space shuttle Enterprise, a mammoth spacecraft constructed in the 1970s at the dawn of a new era for NASA. However, the mighty machine's last journey didn't include a trip to outer space. Enterprise, the first shuttle ever built, was used for atmospheric test flight

  • Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai

    Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula, antiquities authorities said Monday. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in northwestern Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.