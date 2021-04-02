Veteran Minneapolis officer Richard Zimmerman says kneeling on George Floyd’s neck was ‘totally unnecessary’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The longest-serving police officer with the Minneapolis police department on Friday said former officer Derek Chauvin used a “totally unnecessary” amount of force last May when he kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while he was handcuffed.
“Totally unnecessary,” lieutenant Richard Zimmerman said when asked whether that sort of move was justified. “First of all, pulling him down to the ground face-down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for. I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt, and that’s what they would have to have felt to use that kind of force.” Mr Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, is facing murder charges after he was recorded on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes during an arrest for a counterfeit $20 bill last May.
Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman has been with the Minneapolis police since 1985, and he told the court that he’s never been trained to use that technique.
“That would be the top tier: the deadly force...because of the fact that if your knee is on somebody’s neck, that could kill him,” he said.
Deciding whether Mr Chauvin used an appropriate, sanctioned amount of force on Mr Floyd is one of the central questions of this case.
Mr Zimmerman also described how officers are taught to use force on a “continuum,” with more or less being applied as the situation on the ground changes. Once a suspect is in handcuffs, Mr Zimmerman continued, the threat level goes way down. “Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way. They’re cuffed, how can they really hurt you?” he said. “The threat level is just not there.”
Instead, Mr Zimmerman said, the obligation then becomes to care for the person in custody, including offering timely medical aid like CPR or sitting them up to allow for easier breathing.“That person is yours,” he said. “He’s your responsibility. His safety is your responsibility. His well being is your responsibility.”