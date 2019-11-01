Could Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.)'s (STO:KLAR) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) (STO:KLAR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr220m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KLAR.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) does have institutional investors; and they hold 12% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.)'s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.). Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.)

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.